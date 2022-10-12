UrduPoint.com

Minor Killed After Molestation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 08:12 PM

A 7-year-old boy was killed after molestation in the limits of Kacha Kho Police Station on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :A 7-year-old boy was killed after molestation in the limits of Kacha Kho Police Station on Wednesday.

Police said that the accused identified as Rashid killed the victim Muhammed Hassan, resident of Rahim Yar Khan after molestation and threw the body in nearby field.

Police recovered the corpse.

Police said the accused was history sheeter and was already sentenced to prison in rape case.

DPO Jalil Imran said that the accused did not deserve for any concession and be dealt as per criminal law of the Constitution.

