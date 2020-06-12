UrduPoint.com
Minor Killed After 'wrong Injection'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:41 PM

Minor killed after 'wrong injection'

A two-year-old minor boy was allegedly killed after administered wrong injection by quack in Kangan pur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :A two-year-old minor boy was allegedly killed after administered wrong injection by quack in Kangan pur.

According to police here on Friday,Shahzain s/o Muhammad Nadeem r/o village Kot Pathoki near Kangan Pur,was brought to Dr. Riaz clinic due to high fever, where the doctor administered him wrong injection and he died on the spot.

Police registered case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

