Minor Killed During Scuffle Of Parents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::A minor was killed during scuffle of her parent in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Sana Bibi r/o Amin town exchanged harsh words with her spouse Irfan over a domestic dispute.

Her husband opened fire at his wife, but bullet hit her minor suckling daughter.

As a result, the girl sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The accused father managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered a case. Further investigations were underway.

