Minor Killed During Scuffle Of Parents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::A minor was killed during scuffle of her parent in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.
Police spokesman said on Sunday that Sana Bibi r/o Amin town exchanged harsh words with her spouse Irfan over a domestic dispute.
Her husband opened fire at his wife, but bullet hit her minor suckling daughter.
As a result, the girl sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
The accused father managed to escape from the scene.
Police registered a case. Further investigations were underway.