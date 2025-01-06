Minor Killed In A Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 11:30 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A minor was killed in a road accident at Layyah road,here on Monday.
Police said that Junaid Aslam, resident of Karor Lal Esan was riding his bicycle when a speeding van hit and ran over him.The driver fled the scene following the accident.
Rescue teams shifted the body to THQ hospital while police concerned launched investigation.
