UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Killed In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:19 PM

Minor killed in accident

A rashly-driven motorcycle crushed a minor boy to death near Dara Zinda Morh in Draban police limit, said police on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A rashly-driven motorcycle crushed a minor boy to death near Dara Zinda Morh in Draban police limit, said police on Wednesday.

According to details, Yaseen son of Gulbar Khan a resident of Daraznida was hit by a speeding motorbike leaving him critically injured.

The boy succumbed to his injures while being shifted to hospital. Daraban police on the report of father of the victim registered a case against Abrar, the motorcyclist, but he is still at large.

Related Topics

Injured Police

Recent Stories

Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of ..

5 minutes ago

RAK Courts Department remotely adjudicates 547 law ..

6 minutes ago

Picture showing end of earth in Australia goes vir ..

16 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders, Church of England agree ..

51 minutes ago

UAE President issues Federal Decree to establish & ..

51 minutes ago

Ladakh standoff exposes spinelessness of Indian ar ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.