Minor killed in accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A rashly-driven motorcycle crushed a minor boy to death near Dara Zinda Morh in Draban police limit, said police on Wednesday.

According to details, Yaseen son of Gulbar Khan a resident of Daraznida was hit by a speeding motorbike leaving him critically injured.

The boy succumbed to his injures while being shifted to hospital. Daraban police on the report of father of the victim registered a case against Abrar, the motorcyclist, but he is still at large.