Minor Killed In Crossfire Between Police, Culprits

Published October 08, 2022

Minor killed in crossfire between police, culprits

A nine-month-old baby girl Saturday became a victim of a crossfire between the police and the culprits in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :A nine-month-old baby girl Saturday became a victim of a crossfire between the police and the culprits in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi.

According to the police, a mother was travelling in a rickshaw with the infant when the incident occurred.

The baby was killed by the firing near Mateen Foods in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi.

According to police, they fired aerial shots while chasing the culprits. The accused culprits fired back and the child became the victim of the crossfire.

According to the police, the child was killed by the culprit's firing.

Karachi Firing Police North Nazimabad

