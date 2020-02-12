Minor killed in Faisalabad

A child was crushed to death in a road mishap here in the area of City Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A child was crushed to death in a road mishap here in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that four-year-old Afzaal was playing in the street outside his house in chak 237-GB when a speedy tractor trolley over ran him.

The child received serious injuries and died on the spot. Area police assumed custody of the body and started investigation.