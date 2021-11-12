Minor killed in kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A minor boy was hit to death here in the limits of Mandi Usmanwala police station.

Police said on Friday that three-year-old Noor-ul-Hassan of village Daood Kalan was playing outside his house when a speeding tractor hit him, killing him on the spot.

The accused driver ran away from the scene.

On getting information, concerned police reached the spot, impounded the vehicle and launched investigation.

