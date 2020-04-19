UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Killed In R Y Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 04:50 PM

Minor killed in R Y Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :A child was brutally murdered by his father in the vicinity of Rahim Yar Khan (RYK), a district of Punjab province, police reported on Sunday.

According to police report, the culprit had a strong desire to take revenge from in-laws.

The accused while fulfilling the plan, hanged his own son with rope today.

During investigation, the killer confessed the crime before the police. The first information report was being registered after necessary procedure,police added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE maintains global leadership in number of coron ..

37 minutes ago

479 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, 23,000 additional t ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi issues US$7 billion in multi-tranche bon ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi &#039;Executive Regulation of Human Reso ..

3 hours ago

Singapore announces 596 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Russia reports over 6,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.