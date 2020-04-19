Minor killed in R Y Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :A child was brutally murdered by his father in the vicinity of Rahim Yar Khan (RYK), a district of Punjab province, police reported on Sunday.

According to police report, the culprit had a strong desire to take revenge from in-laws.

The accused while fulfilling the plan, hanged his own son with rope today.

During investigation, the killer confessed the crime before the police. The first information report was being registered after necessary procedure,police added.