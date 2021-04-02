Minor killed in road accident

KASUR, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A minor boy was killed in a road accident here in Kasur.

Police said on Friday that Junaid Maqsood,student of class 4,was traveling to school on motorcycle when a loaded tractor trolley crushed him to death near lorry adda.

On getting information,police took the body into custody and shifted to DHQ hospital,while further investigation was underway.