(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A four-year-old boy was killed when a speeding tractor-trolley hit and ran over him here at Sandhuwala on Tuesday.

Bambanwala police said that the victim,identified as Faizan, son of Munawar Hussain,was playing in the street.

Police registered case and started investigation.