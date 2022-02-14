Minor killed in road accident

A minor girl died while another was critically injured when a loaded Suzuki van crushed two sisters while reversing the vehicle at Malokra Link road Oghi

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :A minor girl died while another was critically injured when a loaded Suzuki van crushed two sisters while reversing the vehicle at Malokra Link road Oghi.

According to the police, a van which was carrying luggage when reached Malokra more, the driver Sohail reversed the van and crushed two sisters who were playing in front of their home.

The deceased was identified as daughter of Haneef Jan who died on the spot while another sustained critical injuries and was shifted to Type D hospital Oghi.

Oghi police registered the case against the driver Sohail and arrested him for investigation. The dead body of the minor girl was shifted to hospital for postmortem and later handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.