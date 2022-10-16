Minor killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :A minor was killed while his elder brother sustained serious injuries in a road accident, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near 240 Morh on Syedwala road where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle.

As a result, 4-year-old Samiullah, resident of Sammundri died on the spot while his elder brother Mudassir (25) sustained serious injuries.

The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital Jaranwala.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.