Open Menu

Minor Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Minor killed in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A minor was killed when a car was hit by a loader rickshaw near the head taunsa barrage, Kot Addu.

The deceased child was identified as Ziawal, 12, s/o Saeed was given first aid on the spot before moving to the hospital.

However, he succumbed to head injuries on his way to the hospital.

The accident was reported to have occurred due to overspeeding and carelessness of both of the vehicles.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed which started the enquiry.

Related Topics

Accident Vehicles Car Kot Addu

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

20 minutes ago
 5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

12 hours ago
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

12 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

12 hours ago
 Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanc ..

Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche

12 hours ago
 Sideways American lander sends first images back f ..

Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon

12 hours ago
 Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduce ..

Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six

12 hours ago
 PML-N advocates nation's progress over political r ..

PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan