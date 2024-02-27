Minor killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A minor was killed when a car was hit by a loader rickshaw near the head taunsa barrage, Kot Addu.

The deceased child was identified as Ziawal, 12, s/o Saeed was given first aid on the spot before moving to the hospital.

However, he succumbed to head injuries on his way to the hospital.

The accident was reported to have occurred due to overspeeding and carelessness of both of the vehicles.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed which started the enquiry.