Minor Killed In Road Accident In Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 11:08 PM

A 3-year-old child was killed in a road accident in village Akil of Larkana district, on Saturday, in the jurisdiction of Pir Shir Akil Police Station

According to police sources, a 3 years old boy namely Abdul Qadir S/o Shabbir Shaikh, while playing in front of the house in Village Akil (Larkana), when a speedy tractor-trolley hit him, resultantly, he killed on the spot.

Police have arrested the driver and impounded the tractor-trolley.

The body of the child was handed-over to the heirs of the deceased after post-mortem at CMC Hospital Larkana by the area Police.

Police have registered the case and further investigation was in process.

