Minor killed in road accident in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) A six-year-old boy was killed when a recklessly car ran him over near Cantt Market here on Monday.

According to police, Mubeen along with his family visited Cantt Market for shopping when a recklessely driven car ran over him. He died on the spot.

Police have arrested the car driver and registered a case against him.