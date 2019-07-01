UrduPoint.com
Minor Killed In Road Accident In Sialkot

Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:54 PM

Minor killed in road accident in Sialkot

A six-year-old boy was killed when a recklessly car ran him over near Cantt Market here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) A six-year-old boy was killed when a recklessly car ran him over near Cantt Market here on Monday.

According to police, Mubeen along with his family visited Cantt Market for shopping when a recklessely driven car ran over him. He died on the spot.

Police have arrested the car driver and registered a case against him.

