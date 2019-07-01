Minor Killed In Road Accident In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:54 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) A six-year-old boy was killed when a recklessly car ran him over near Cantt Market here on Monday.
According to police, Mubeen along with his family visited Cantt Market for shopping when a recklessely driven car ran over him. He died on the spot.
Police have arrested the car driver and registered a case against him.