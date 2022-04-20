UrduPoint.com

Minor Killed In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Minor killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :A minor was killed while two others suffered critical injuries as truck hit a motorbike, the rescuers reported on Wednesday.

According to detail, a speedy truck hit a motorbike at Mianwalli Road, near Sultan Colony which resulted in death of minor girl namely Shumaila, 12 .

Two other bike riders namely Hafeeza, 11 and Abdur Rehman, 45, received injuries.

The rescue staff shifted the body and the injured to DHQ hospital.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

