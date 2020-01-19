UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Killed In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

Minor killed in road mishap

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::A minor boy was killed and another injured in a road mishap on Multan road here Sunday.

A 10 year old boy identified as Muhammad Ali along with his cousin was riding motorbike when a tractor trolley hit them.

Both the boys sustained critical injuries. The local people shifted the victims to hospital where Muhammad Ali succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trolley managed to escape.

akh-ash/

Related Topics

Multan Injured Driver Road Muhammad Ali Sunday

Recent Stories

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

2 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

3 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

3 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.