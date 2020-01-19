Minor Killed In Road Mishap
Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::A minor boy was killed and another injured in a road mishap on Multan road here Sunday.
A 10 year old boy identified as Muhammad Ali along with his cousin was riding motorbike when a tractor trolley hit them.
Both the boys sustained critical injuries. The local people shifted the victims to hospital where Muhammad Ali succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trolley managed to escape.
