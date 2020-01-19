Minor killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::A minor boy was killed and another injured in a road mishap on Multan road here Sunday.

A 10 year old boy identified as Muhammad Ali along with his cousin was riding motorbike when a tractor trolley hit them.

Both the boys sustained critical injuries. The local people shifted the victims to hospital where Muhammad Ali succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trolley managed to escape.

