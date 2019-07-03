Minor killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

A minor bycyclist killed while a pillion rider sustained multiple injuries in a road mishap in the area of Khurarianwala police station on Sunday

Police spokesman said minor boys--Ali Hasan (10) s/o Qaiser along with his friend Afaaq (12) s/o Masood, residents of chak no.

74 Lohkay was riding a bycycle when their two-wheeler slipped while crossing a speed-breaker at Zia Shaheed road Khurarianwala.

Consequently, Ali died on the spot whereas Afaaq was shifted to Allied hospital.