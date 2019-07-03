UrduPoint.com
Minor Killed In Road Mishap In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:39 PM

Minor killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

A minor bycyclist killed while a pillion rider sustained multiple injuries in a road mishap in the area of Khurarianwala police station on Sunday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : A minor bycyclist killed while a pillion rider sustained multiple injuries in a road mishap in the area of Khurarianwala police station on Sunday.

Police spokesman said minor boys--Ali Hasan (10) s/o Qaiser along with his friend Afaaq (12) s/o Masood, residents of chak no.

74 Lohkay was riding a bycycle when their two-wheeler slipped while crossing a speed-breaker at Zia Shaheed road Khurarianwala.

Consequently, Ali died on the spot whereas Afaaq was shifted to Allied hospital.

