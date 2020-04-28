UrduPoint.com
Minor Killed In Roof Collapse Incident In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:15 PM

Minor killed in roof collapse incident in Sialkot

A minor boy, Ali Husnain, was killed as the roof of a room of their house collapsed in village Nungliyaan, Pasrur tehsil, here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :A minor boy, Ali Husnain, was killed as the roof of a room of their house collapsed in village Nungliyaan, Pasrur tehsil, here on Tuesday.

According to police, the family was sleeping in a room when the roof suddenly collapsed killing the child on-the-spot and injuring seriously labourer Abdul Ghafur and his three daughters -- Rubi, Mariyam and Fiza.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

