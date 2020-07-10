UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Killed In Sukkur Motorcycles Collision

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:53 PM

Minor killed in Sukkur motorcycles collision

A minor was killed and four other persons sustained injuries as two speeding motorcycles collided near Rohri Bypass in Sukkur on Friday morning, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A minor was killed and four other persons sustained injuries as two speeding motorcycles collided near Rohri Bypass in Sukkur on Friday morning, a private news channel reported.

According to police, the body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Police Sukkur Rohri

Recent Stories

Free treatment being provided to AIDS patients, NA ..

15 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat lives Friday

23 minutes ago

Extreme attempts to handle debt damaged economy: M ..

55 minutes ago

PM initiates second national action plan against l ..

1 hour ago

'Increase minimum age of marriage for girls in Pun ..

2 hours ago

PCB responds to Danish Kaneria and Saleem Malik

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.