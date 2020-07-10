Minor killed in Sukkur motorcycles collision

A minor was killed and four other persons sustained injuries as two speeding motorcycles collided near Rohri Bypass in Sukkur on Friday morning, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A minor was killed and four other persons sustained injuries as two speeding motorcycles collided near Rohri Bypass in Sukkur on Friday morning, a private news channel reported.

According to police, the body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.