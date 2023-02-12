Minor killed, mother injured by unknown persons in Fatehjang

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :A minor child was killed while his mother was shot and injured as unknown assailants opened fire over them in Dewall village in the limits of Fatehjang Police station on the early hours of Sunday.

Police sources said that the wife of Mubashir Khan, a government employee was sleeping at his house with his three-year old son when unknown masked men entered into the house and sprayed bullets at them. As result, the child was died on the spot while the woman sustained multiple injures.

The dead and injured were moved to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang.

Police registered a case and started further investigation.