Minor killed, sister injured in wall collapse incident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :-:A minor boy was killed while his sister sustained multiple injuries when a boundary wall of a house collapsed upon them, in the limits of Sadr Phoolnagar police station on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, two siblings were passing through a street in Tha Kailey Bhaggian village when a dilapidated wall of a house collapsed upon them.

As a result, 8-year-old Ahmed Ali died on the spot while his 3-year-old sister Fatima sustained serious injuries.

The rescuers shifted the victims to THQ hospital Chunnian.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man was found dead in the jurisdiction of City Phoolnagar police station.

The body was identified as Arif resident of Phoolnagar. Police said that apparently the deceased was an addict and he died due to non-availability of drugs.

Police have shifted the body to THQ hospital Chunnian.