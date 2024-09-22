Minor Killed, Two Hurt As Trailer Run Over Them
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A minor child was crushed to death while two others including a woman sustained serious injuries as a trailer ran over them near Kahror Pacca Chowk Dunyapur, here on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, three family members riding on a motorcycle were going to Kahror Pacca from Qutubpur. They suddenly fell down while taking U-turn.
Meanwhile, a trailer passing from there run over them.
As a result, minor boy died on-the-spot while two others sustained injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dunyapur.
The deceased was identified as 4-year-old Muhammad Raza, son of Muhammad Bilal, of Tibbi Waddan Kahror Pacca. The injured included Rehmatan Mai and Muhammad Sohail.
