Minor Killed, Two Members Of Family Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Minor killed, two members of family injured in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A minor was killed while two other members of a family sustained serious injuries in a road incident occurred in Adda Bosan, here on Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the driver of tractor trolley badly hit the motorbike due to negligence, and as a result, 13-year-old Rauf died on the spot while his father Mazher and 9-year-old brother Azhar got critical injuries.

The injured were then shifted to nearby Nishtar hospital, where they were kept in Intensive Care Unit(ICU) .

Primarily investigation report declared that the driver of tractor-trolley responsible for hit and crush.

Locals and passerbys set the vehicle on fire in fit of anger.

Police reached the spot to quell anger over the crash.

FIR have been lodged against the driver, while further investigation was underway.

