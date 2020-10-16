Minor killed,father injured in kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A child was killed while his father suffered bullet injuries as a result of a monetary dispute here in Jambar Khurd, Pattoki.

Police said here on Friday that Muhammad Riaz r/o Jambar Khurd along with his 5-year-old son Umar Farooq was present in his scrap shop when two men, Asif and Malik Arif, came and demanded their money back.

On hearing refusal, the accused opened indiscriminate fire at Riaz whose minor son was sitting in his lap.The child suffered serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. Riaz was shifted to THQ hospital in critical condition.

The accused managed to escape from the scene. Police took the child's body into its custody and started investigation.