Minor killed,one injured in a road mishap

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A high-speed truck ran over a motorcycle carrying two riders near Adda Jowana Bangla,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,the collision resulted in a death of Maryam (8) on the spot and her father sustained injuries and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The truck driver managed to flee the scene after the accident.

However,the police have impounded the truck and initiated legal proceedings to apprehend the suspect.

Further investigation was underway.