UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Killed,two Injured In Jubilant Firing

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 10:50 AM

Minor killed,two injured in jubilant firing

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :A 8-year-old girl shot dead, while two other women suffered bullet injuries in a jubilant firing during a wedding ceremony at Taragarh, Saraye Mughal.

Police said here on Monday that wedding party guests-- Imran,Idrees and Awais etc.

fired in air during wedding ceremony of Husnain in chak 44,Taragarh.Consequently, Amina bibi (8) died on the spot,while Najma bibi and Rukhsana bibi sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 team shifted the body and injured persons to DHQ hospital.

Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Marriage Died Women

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 November 2020

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

G20 concludes in Saudi Arabia; Italy takes over an ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises G20 Riyadh Summit, str ..

11 hours ago

Netherlands Business Council UAE announces winners ..

12 hours ago

MOFAIC honours &#039;GCC Family Reunion Team&#039;

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.