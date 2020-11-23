Minor killed,two injured in jubilant firing

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :A 8-year-old girl shot dead, while two other women suffered bullet injuries in a jubilant firing during a wedding ceremony at Taragarh, Saraye Mughal.

Police said here on Monday that wedding party guests-- Imran,Idrees and Awais etc.

fired in air during wedding ceremony of Husnain in chak 44,Taragarh.Consequently, Amina bibi (8) died on the spot,while Najma bibi and Rukhsana bibi sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 team shifted the body and injured persons to DHQ hospital.

Police started investigation.