Minor Loses Life In Road Accident In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 01:18 PM

Minor loses life in road accident in Mardan

One minor was killed in a road accident as a van collided with a motorbike near Rustam stop in Mardan on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :One minor was killed in a road accident as a van collided with a motorbike near Rustam stop in Mardan on Saturday morning.

According to a rescue official the ill-fatted incident took place due to the negligence of van driver as he drove in maximum speed and hit the motorbike.

The police took the driver and vehicle into custody and the further investigation was underway, adding the deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

