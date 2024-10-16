Minor Lost Life After Falling Into Well In Taxila
Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 11:01 PM
A minor boy on Wednesday lost his life when he accidentally fell into a village well in village Wanni in the limits of Taxila Police station, Police and Rescue 1122 sources said
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A minor boy on Wednesday lost his life when he accidentally fell into a village well in village Wanni in the limits of Taxila Police station, Police and Rescue 1122 sources said.
The sources said that three-year-old Raheem went along with his mother, who went to the village well to fetch water, where he suddenly slipped and fell into the well.
However, upon receiving information about the incident, the area police and other rescue officials rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. Later, the body was retrieved and handed over to family for burial.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road
SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts
Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting
Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days
Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawma ..
Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road
Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bilateral ties
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city
Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality
Chinese Premier Li Qiang departs after attending 23rd SCO Summit
PPIF family planning programme continues with support of World Bank
Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts4 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting4 minutes ago
-
Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days4 minutes ago
-
Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawmakers4 minutes ago
-
Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road12 minutes ago
-
Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality12 minutes ago
-
Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special court22 minutes ago
-
Kazakh envoy admires SCO Council meeting in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
02 killed during clashes between groups2 hours ago
-
SCO Summit: Traffic Advisory Issued as Expressway, Srinagar Highway Reopened5 minutes ago
-
RCCI delegation calls on Deputy Commissioner5 minutes ago
-
PPP always remember its martyrs: Jam Khan Shoro5 minutes ago