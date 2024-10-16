Open Menu

Minor Lost Life After Falling Into Well In Taxila

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 11:01 PM

A minor boy on Wednesday lost his life when he accidentally fell into a village well in village Wanni in the limits of Taxila Police station, Police and Rescue 1122 sources said

The sources said that three-year-old Raheem went along with his mother, who went to the village well to fetch water, where he suddenly slipped and fell into the well.

However, upon receiving information about the incident, the area police and other rescue officials rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. Later, the body was retrieved and handed over to family for burial. 

