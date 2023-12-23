Minor missing boy found dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) A 10-year-old missing boy was found dead in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that some passers-by spotted the body of a child lying in Juggian area near Uppar Jhelum Canal and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the THQ Hospital Bhalwal for postmortem.

Later, the minor was identified as Allah Ditta, son of Sultan, a resident of Chak No 8-NB. Police started further investigation.