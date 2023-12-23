Open Menu

Minor Missing Boy Found Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Minor missing boy found dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) A 10-year-old missing boy was found dead in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that some passers-by spotted the body of a child lying in Juggian area near Uppar Jhelum Canal and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the THQ Hospital Bhalwal for postmortem.

Later, the minor was identified as Allah Ditta, son of Sultan, a resident of Chak No 8-NB. Police started further investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Jhelum Bhalwal

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospit ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

14 minutes ago
 Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

2 hours ago
 Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

2 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

2 hours ago
 Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

2 hours ago
Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

2 hours ago
 IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

6 hours ago
 AJK-based Christian community starts preparations ..

AJK-based Christian community starts preparations to celebrate Christmas with du ..

15 hours ago
 Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitt ..

Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitted nomination papers

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan