Minor motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A minor motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that a 12-year-old boy was going on a motorcycle when he fell down from Abdullah Pur Flyover due to over-speeding after striking against the footpath.

As a result, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any kind of medical assistance.

The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation of his identification was under progress, spokesman added.