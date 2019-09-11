Minor school girls deprived of gold earrings in Dera Ghazi Khan

Two minor school girls were deprived of gold earrings at Shah Sadar Deen area here

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Two minor school girls were deprived of gold earrings at Shah Sadar Deen area here.

Complainant Mahboob Khan Dasti informed the police that he had dropped his grand-children, eight-year-old Iqra of class II and nine-year-old Sidra of class III in front of the Government Girls Primary School No 3 Shah Sadar Din.

Later, he added, he found out that someone removed and took away gold earrings worth Rs 60,000 from ears of his grand-children.

Shah Sadar Deen police have registered a case under section 382 PPC against the accused.