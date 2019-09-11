Minor School Girls Deprived Of Gold Earrings In Dera Ghazi Khan
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:25 PM
Two minor school girls were deprived of gold earrings at Shah Sadar Deen area here
Complainant Mahboob Khan Dasti informed the police that he had dropped his grand-children, eight-year-old Iqra of class II and nine-year-old Sidra of class III in front of the Government Girls Primary School No 3 Shah Sadar Din.
Later, he added, he found out that someone removed and took away gold earrings worth Rs 60,000 from ears of his grand-children.
Shah Sadar Deen police have registered a case under section 382 PPC against the accused.