Minor Shod Dead Over Monetary Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Minor shod dead over monetary dispute

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A minor boy was killed while his father suffered bullet injuries over monetary dispute in Jambar Khurd,Pattoki.

Police said that Muhammad Riaz r/o Jambar Khurd along with his 5-year-old son Umar Farooq was present in his crape shop when two accused Asif and Malik Arif came there and demanded Riaz to return their amount.

On refusal,they opened indiscriminate fire at them.Consequently Umar suffered serious bullet injuries and died on the spot, whereas his father was shifted to THQ hospital in critical condition.

However,the accused managed to escape.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

