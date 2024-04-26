Minor Shoots Self With Pistol
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Minor shot himself while playing with the pistol placed inside home, rescuer said.
The six years old Mohammad Fahad, son of Mohammed Shahzad, resident of old Qureshi, received the bullet shot under the ribs bones.
He was shifted to rural health centre Qasba Basera.
After through examination, the medics referred the patient to Indus Hospital Muzaffargarh following the critical injury, it was said.
