Minor Students Thwart Turning School Into Commercial Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Female students of the local public school rose to virtual guardian of their school by thwarting the landlord's attempt to turn the educational vicinity into the commercial area after illegal possession.

The minor students of Government Primary Girls School achieved milestone of courage by approaching office of SDPO Circle, DSP Tahir Ejaz, on foot to let him know about on-going commercial construction in their school despite a notice sent by the school administration.

SDPO hearing the collective complaint brought the matter immediately into the notice of DPO Hussnain Haider and AC Asghar Laghari.

The Assistant Commissioner along with the revenue staff, police and SDPO himself moved towards the area to witness veracity of the matter.

It was witnessed the landlord, Ghulam Abbas accompanied by the two sons, Muhammad Yunis, Amir along with friend, Abdul Khaliq was supervising the commercial construction going-on at front location of the school.

Upon enquiry carried out through the land's measurement by staffers of the revenue department, it was proved that the property on which the landlord was constructing houses and shops belonged to the school.

Meanwhile, Police arrested the landlord and all the accomplices involved in occupation process of the public property and registered cases against them.

Further accelerating the action, the AC ordered to bulldoze the illegal construction occured already in the form of shops and a house on the public property reserved for the school.

DPO Husnain Haider hailed courage of the minors on the spot for timely and bold action led to save the educational institution.

