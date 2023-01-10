UrduPoint.com

Minor Suffers Injures As Stampede Erupts At Flour Sale Point

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MUZAFFNARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A minor being lined up for taking flour for three days suffered injuries on his turn as stampede occurred at the sale point here on Tuesday.

He received severe wounds on his head caused by a chair, hurled at him from inside the collection point.

As per details, 12-year-old Muhammad Shayan, son of Lal Shah, resident of Moza Chaudhary couldn't get flour for three days despite waiting in queue outside the sale point. Today, when his turn finally came, a stampede erupted in which he was struck by a chair, leaving his head bleeding.

He was then shifted to THQ hospital Kot Addu immediately by the fellow customers for treatment.

Following the incident, maternal uncle of the child reported the incident to police station, alleging the staffers of the sale point for triggering the mishap.

