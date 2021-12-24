Minor twin brothers die mysteriously in Matta

Nine-month-old twin brothers were found dead in mysterious condition at their maternal uncle's home in Sakhra area of Matta tehsil in Swat on Friday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Nine-month-old twin brothers were found dead in mysterious condition at their maternal uncle's home in Sakhra area of Matta tehsil in Swat on Friday morning.

Police said twin sons of one Fazal Mehmood, resident of Sakhra, Koltay Kass were taken to their uncle's home from a local hospital after a routine medical checkup.

In the morning both the minor brothers were found unconscious and rushed to hospital where the doctor pronounced them dead.

Bodies of the twins were shifted for post-mortem while police started investigation into the incident after registering a report.