UrduPoint.com

Minor Twin Brothers Die Mysteriously In Matta

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:44 PM

Minor twin brothers die mysteriously in Matta

Nine-month-old twin brothers were found dead in mysterious condition at their maternal uncle's home in Sakhra area of Matta tehsil in Swat on Friday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Nine-month-old twin brothers were found dead in mysterious condition at their maternal uncle's home in Sakhra area of Matta tehsil in Swat on Friday morning.

Police said twin sons of one Fazal Mehmood, resident of Sakhra, Koltay Kass were taken to their uncle's home from a local hospital after a routine medical checkup.

In the morning both the minor brothers were found unconscious and rushed to hospital where the doctor pronounced them dead.

Bodies of the twins were shifted for post-mortem while police started investigation into the incident after registering a report.

Related Topics

Dead Police Swat Doctor From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Head of Libya&#039;s Pres ..

UAE leaders congratulate Head of Libya&#039;s Presidential Council on Independen ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab-Aab-e-Pak authority to revive 29 non-functi ..

Punjab-Aab-e-Pak authority to revive 29 non-functional water filtration plants

3 minutes ago
 HMC issues schedule for booster dose of coronaviru ..

HMC issues schedule for booster dose of coronavirus vaccines

3 minutes ago
 Russian Cabinet Supports Bill Toughening Punishmen ..

Russian Cabinet Supports Bill Toughening Punishment for Torture in Detention Fac ..

3 minutes ago
 Turkey Will Not Ignore Close Relations With Kiev D ..

Turkey Will Not Ignore Close Relations With Kiev Despite Ties With Moscow - Anka ..

4 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 188 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 188 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.