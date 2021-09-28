Minorities affairs minister for inquiry into non-completion of development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani Tuesday expressed his displeasure over the non-completion of development schemes despite passage of 10 years and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The minister said strict action should be initiated against the responsible officers and cases might be referred to Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting of ADP schemes here, said a communique.

Minorities Affairs Secretary Hafiz Abdul Hadi Bullo, Director Abdul Shakoor Abro, Executive Engineer Ashok Kumar and deputy directors and assistant engineers of all divisions attended the meeting.

Giyan Chand Essarani directed that monitoring of ongoing development schemes should be enhanced.

The minority affairs director would be responsible at the provincial level to strictly monitor the pace of development schemes and the deputy directors of all regions at the divisional level, he added.

The minister directed to form a high-level inquiry committee on the development schemes of Sadh Belo Sukkur and asked to submit committee's recommendations to him at the earliest.

He strictly directed that the ongoing development schemes should be completed by coming December.

Earlier, the minister was informed in a detailed briefing on development schemes that work on 10 umberalla schemes was underway and three single schemes of ADP, while 47 new schemes worth of Rs942 million were approved in the annual development programme of the financial year 2021-22 for which Rs235.500 million had been allocated in the current financial year.