UrduPoint.com

'Minorities Being Provided Equal Opportunities'

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

'Minorities being provided equal opportunities'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Department Secretary Masood Mukhtar said that record steps had been taken for the welfare of religious minorities from the platform of human rights department.

He stated this while speaking at a ceremony organized by the Human Rights Department in Yohanabad on the occasion of International Day of Religious Minorities here on Monday.

He said that minorities were being provided equal opportunities to get education.

He said that Yohanabad had also been made a model city. He further informed that the scholarship budget of minority students was being increased every year so that these students could study in higher education institutions without financial difficulties.

Addressing the ceremony, NADRA DG Maj (Retd) Syed Saqlain Abbas Bukhari said that every individual belonging to religious minorities should get their identity card so that they could cast vote and do their democratic duty. He said that under the Constitution of Pakistan all citizens had equal rights, while religious minorities were being provided with equal opportunities for development in every field. In this regard, religious minorities could play a more active role in national development through birth registration and identity cards.

Christian leaders also addressed the event.

Human Rights Director Muhammad Yusuf, social leaders and a large number of Christiancommunity were present on the occasion

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Minority Vote Budget Event All From

Recent Stories

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands ..

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

2 hours ago
 LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

2 hours ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

2 hours ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.