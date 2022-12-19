'Minorities being provided equal opportunities'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Department Secretary Masood Mukhtar said that record steps had been taken for the welfare of religious minorities from the platform of human rights department.

He stated this while speaking at a ceremony organized by the Human Rights Department in Yohanabad on the occasion of International Day of Religious Minorities here on Monday.

He said that minorities were being provided equal opportunities to get education.

He said that Yohanabad had also been made a model city. He further informed that the scholarship budget of minority students was being increased every year so that these students could study in higher education institutions without financial difficulties.

Addressing the ceremony, NADRA DG Maj (Retd) Syed Saqlain Abbas Bukhari said that every individual belonging to religious minorities should get their identity card so that they could cast vote and do their democratic duty. He said that under the Constitution of Pakistan all citizens had equal rights, while religious minorities were being provided with equal opportunities for development in every field. In this regard, religious minorities could play a more active role in national development through birth registration and identity cards.

Christian leaders also addressed the event.

Human Rights Director Muhammad Yusuf, social leaders and a large number of Christiancommunity were present on the occasion