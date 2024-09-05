Minorities’ children to be educated under BBS: Says CM Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that the children of minorities would be educated in the higher educational institutions of the country under the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship (BBS) in Balochistan.

He said that in this regard, minority leaders should provide awareness in their own communities.

He expressed these views this while talking to a delegation of Hindu Panchayat led by former provincial minister Basant Lal Gulshan who called on him.

The delegation informed the Chief Minister about the problems being faced by them,

The Balochistan Chief Minister announced the renovation and construction of the Arya Samaj Temple, the provision of High, S Ambulance to the Panchayat.

He also assured the delegation for the solution of all the problems being faced by the minorities.

