Minorities Commission's Head Muki Sham Calls On Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights, freedom of religion, and the right to express opinions to all citizens of the country

Therefore, while living within the same country, instead of representing the majority or the minority, we have to work together to ensure the observance of the rights and powers of all citizens on the basis of equality, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Muki Sham Lal Lasi, head of the National Minorities Commission, at the Governor's House.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that we have learned from our political leaders that we do not be friendly or enmity with anyone on the basis of color and race.

He said that he is very happy that today in the delegation of the National Commission for Minorities there are regular representatives of all the minorities (Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Parsi and Kailash etc.) living across the country.

He said that promoting brotherhood, mutual respect, religious tolerance and harmony has become indispensable in order to make the country and province a cradle of peace and harmony.

