Minorities’ Community Felicitates Caretaker KP CM

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Minorities’ community felicitates caretaker KP CM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The member of the provincial advisory committee and President of the Arts Council Kohat Riaz Rahi on Monday felicitated the newly appointed caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Bukhari on behalf of the minority community.

In his message, he hoped that the interim CM Syed would prioritize the problems being faced by the minority communities and would take pragmatic steps for their welfare.

He noted that the KP CM Syed Arshad Hussain Bukhari was well aware of all the problems of the minorities.

APP/arq-adi

