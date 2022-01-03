Minorities contribution in progress, prosperity of Pakistan praiseworthy: National Assembly speaker

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday said that religious minorities are vital part of Pakistani community and their contribution in the progress and prosperity of country is praiseworthy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday said that religious minorities are vital part of Pakistani community and their contribution in the progress and prosperity of country is praiseworthy.

He said that the parliament and government are fully cognizant of its responsibility and have safeguarded the rights and liberties enjoyed by all religious minorities guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan and guiding principles of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Hindu Yatris headed by Kundan Bai Ji who visited Parliament House this day. Patron-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Ramesh Kumar Wakwani, MNA was also present during the meeting.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said that islam strongly underscores protection of all fundamental rights of minorities thus it is our religious obligation to protect the rights of our minorities.

He said that the incumbent government has taken drastic measures to ensure their constitutional rights in the country.

Referring to the usurpation of the religious and constitutional rights of Kashmiris and the other religious minorities by the Indian government, the speaker said that Kashmiris are suffering under the suppression and tyranny of Indian Army and it is test of the conscience of the whole world.

He said that the Kashmiri Muslims have been forbidden to practice their religious obligations.

He stressed for resolution of Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of people of Kashmir and the resolutions of United Nations.

He also said that it is incumbent upon international community to take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiris.

The speaker said that Pakistan is rich in tourism potential and rich cultural and religious heritage.

He said that the government has taken an initiative to promote and facilitate religious tourism in Pakistan.

He expressed his optimism that the initiative will create interfaith harmony and promote true peaceful and progressive face of Pakistan.

He assured his all-out support in this regard.

While mentioning about the government's initiative of provision of health insurance in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab to all the citizens, the speaker said it is first of its kind public policy initiative to provide free health services to all citizens.

He said Health Card Scheme will be replicated across the country in view of its successful implementation in KP and Punjab.

He also said that KP is the first province which has implemented the policy of autonomy of all health institutes so that these can take independent decision regarding recruitment and other administrative affairs.

Patron-in-Chief PHC Ramesh Kumar, MNA appreciated support of Speaker Asad Qaiser and his encouragement to legislate for protection of minorities.

He said that this delegation will visit all Hindu sights across the country and he also applauded the efficiency and support of KP police during tour to their holy sites in KP.

Head of Hindu Yatris delegation Kundan Bai Ji said that this delegation comprised of Yatries from various countries.

She said that it is encouraging that the government has well preserved their religious places.

She said that she and members of the delegation are delegated to enjoy the hospitality and warmth shown by the people of Pakistan.

Later, Kundan Bai ji gifted Digital Holy Quran to NA speaker and Yatris from Spain and USA also exchanged gifts. The NA speaker also awarded remembrances shield to Kundan Bai ji.