Minorities' Delegation Calls On Mayor Peshawar

Published June 04, 2022

A delegation of minority community members Saturday called on Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali and informed him about their problems

They discussed matters relating to renovation of religious places, scholarships, funds for widows and development projects.

It included Pervaiz Iqbal, Parvindar Singh, Paul Mashih, Masood Akhtar, Pervaiz Lal and Chote Lal.

The Mayor assured the delegation of resolving their problems at the earliest and considering their suggestions and proposals.

He said that government respected minorities living in the province, adding that the minorities were free to practice their religion and celebrate religious festivals.

