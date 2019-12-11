Minorities delegation meets Shireen Mazari

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A five-member delegation of National lobbying Delegation of Minority Rights from Sindh headed by Krishan Sharma called on Federal Minister for Human Right Dr. Shireen M. Mazari in her office to discuss various issues related to minorities rights in Pakistan, Said in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Minister said that Christian community has to develop consensus on Christian Personal Law to make it inclusive. "We worked for two years to develop this law by taking on board all Christian community", she added.

The progress on bill was hampered by the objection raised by one church later on. The objection which are under considerations are service out of church by a priest, marriage of a Christian with non-Christian in a Church due to any objection by that particular religion and many others. She further said that we are fully committed to pass this bill by developing a consensus in the Christian community.

She also mentioned that she also talked to education minister to include study of respective religion of minorities to replace ethics studies while revising curriculum. The Federal Minister asked the delegation to prepare a brief on education quota of minorities and Christian Personal Law by involving relevant minority groups.

The delegation also raised issue of stigmatization of sanitation jobs with minorities. They highlighted that Lahore Waste Management Authority has 9000 sanitary workers, all from minorities. The delegation requested to include minorities in other menial jobs if they are not educated. The Federal Minister assured them her full support on taking actions on all these issues. The delegation appreciated the efforts of Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari for taking brave steps for protection of minorities in Pakistan.

The delegation included Mr. Asif Aqeel, Jennifer, Krishan Sharma, Romana and Mehvish Malik.