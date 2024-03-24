Minorities Demand To Increase 5 Percent Job Quota
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Minorities on Sunday have demanded to concerned authorities and stake-holders to implement 5 percent job qouta for minorities.
According to them the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 guarantees fundamental human rights and freedoms and also ensuring the full participation and protection of minorities.
Talikng to APP here Sunday Ramaish Kumar a minorities representative has said that at present the quota in government jobs for the minorities is five per cent but only two to three per cent was being implemented.
He said that only lower grade jobs were being offered such as sweepers and other sanitary workers or jobs below Grade 14.He said that the voices are being raised by the minority community for the violation of rules and implementation of Quota.
He further added that the job quota for the minorities in government service remains restricted to the sanitary workers.
Ramsh Kumar requested that the government should give quotas to the educated youth of the minority community in jobs on a priority basis.
Another minorities representative Rana Joseph said that the beneficiaries of the job quota were 'not just more than a drop in the ocean'.He said that Pakistani government has allocated five per cent quota in government employments for the minorities but 5 percent has failed to address joblessness among youth. He said that there is urgent need to increase this quota.
