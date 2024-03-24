Open Menu

Minorities Demand To Increase 5 Percent Job Quota

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Minorities demand to increase 5 percent job quota

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Minorities on Sunday have demanded to concerned authorities and stake-holders to implement 5 percent job qouta for minorities.

According to them the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 guarantees fundamental human rights and freedoms and also ensuring the full participation and protection of minorities.

Talikng to APP here Sunday Ramaish Kumar a minorities representative has said that at present the quota in government jobs for the minorities is five per cent but only two to three per cent was being implemented.

He said that only lower grade jobs were being offered such as sweepers and other sanitary workers or jobs below Grade 14.He said that the voices are being raised by the minority community for the violation of rules and implementation of Quota.

He further added that the job quota for the minorities in government service remains restricted to the sanitary workers.

Ramsh Kumar requested that the government should give quotas to the educated youth of the minority community in jobs on a priority basis.

Another minorities representative Rana Joseph said that the beneficiaries of the job quota were 'not just more than a drop in the ocean'.He said that Pakistani government has allocated five per cent quota in government employments for the minorities but 5 percent has failed to address joblessness among youth. He said that there is urgent need to increase this quota.

Related Topics

Pakistan Minority Job Sunday Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

1 day ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

1 day ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

1 day ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

1 day ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

1 day ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

1 day ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

1 day ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

1 day ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

1 day ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan