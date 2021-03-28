Minorities enjoy absolute freedom in Pakistan: Governor Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said the religious freedom and rights enjoyed by the minorities in Pakistan, it was like nowhere in the region.

He said this after cutting a cake in a program organized at the Governor's House on the occasion of Holi festival, a religious festival of Hindu community, said a statement.

Member of the National Assembly Jai Parkash, parliamentarians, leaders of religious minorities and others were also present on the occasion.

Imran Ismail expressed his joy that the Hindu community in the country this year too got the opportunity to celebrate their festive occasion with full zeal and fervor.

The Governor Sindh said that the Hindu community is playing an important role in the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that today, the atrocities against minorities in India have endorsed the two-nation theory.

Imran Ismail said that India has made life difficult for the Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

The minorities in Pakistan are living in peace, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Jai Parkash said the Hindu community had ample representation in every walk of life in Pakistan.

He said the members of the Hindu community had full determination and resolve to safeguard the country.

The celebrations of the Holi festival in Karachi begun with "Holika Dahan", at Swaminarayan Temple here.

Special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan were also held.

The people belonging to Hindu community also shared the greetings and distributed sweets on the occasion.

During the two-day celebrations of the Holi festival, various events will be held at different temples and localities of the Hindu Community here.

It may noted here that the Holi, a Hindu festival is also known as the Festival of Colors or the Festival of love takes place, when "Holika Dahan", a ritual performed to mark the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar Calendar month "Phalguna" precedes Holi celebrations and marks the start of spring.