UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities Enjoy Absolute Freedom In Pakistan: Governor Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:50 PM

Minorities enjoy absolute freedom in Pakistan: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said the religious freedom and rights enjoyed by the minorities in Pakistan, it was like nowhere in the region.

He said this after cutting a cake in a program organized at the Governor's House on the occasion of Holi festival, a religious festival of Hindu community, said a statement.

Member of the National Assembly Jai Parkash, parliamentarians, leaders of religious minorities and others were also present on the occasion.

Imran Ismail expressed his joy that the Hindu community in the country this year too got the opportunity to celebrate their festive occasion with full zeal and fervor.

The Governor Sindh said that the Hindu community is playing an important role in the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that today, the atrocities against minorities in India have endorsed the two-nation theory.

Imran Ismail said that India has made life difficult for the Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

The minorities in Pakistan are living in peace, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Jai Parkash said the Hindu community had ample representation in every walk of life in Pakistan.

He said the members of the Hindu community had full determination and resolve to safeguard the country.

The celebrations of the Holi festival in Karachi begun with "Holika Dahan", at Swaminarayan Temple here.

Special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan were also held.

The people belonging to Hindu community also shared the greetings and distributed sweets on the occasion.

During the two-day celebrations of the Holi festival, various events will be held at different temples and localities of the Hindu Community here.

It may noted here that the Holi, a Hindu festival is also known as the Festival of Colors or the Festival of love takes place, when "Holika Dahan", a ritual performed to mark the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar Calendar month "Phalguna" precedes Holi celebrations and marks the start of spring.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India National Assembly Occupied Kashmir Governor Progress Temple May Sunday Muslim Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Love

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 d ..

3 hours ago

122,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

5 hours ago

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.