UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities Enjoy Complete Freedom In Pakistan: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:43 PM

Minorities enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the minorities living in Pakistan enjoyed equal rights, including religious and cultural freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the minorities living in Pakistan enjoyed equal rights, including religious and cultural freedom.

All of their fundamental rights were fully protected here in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said while addressing a Christmas' ceremony at Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC).

Shibli Faraz said all the minorities, including the Christian community, were being provided a level-playing field in all the spheres of life.

He appreciated the PBC for holding the event and said such ceremonies played an important role in promoting religious harmony. Such events also provided an opportunity to the Muslims to share the joy of their minority community brethren by joining them in their celebrations, he added.

The minister said the government was striving to provide equal opportunities to the minorities in the country, besides ensuring their protection.

He reiterated the Quaid-e-Azam's stance that it was responsibility of the state to protect minorities' religious and cultural values, and provide them equal status.

The minister remarked that future of the people should not be decided on the basis of their faith.

Shibli Faraz also cut a Christmas cake at the end of ceremony, which was also attended by Information and Broadcasting Division Additional Secretary Shahera Shahid and Director General Radio Ambreen Jan.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Minority Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Muslim Christian Event All Government Share

Recent Stories

DP World signs MoU with Rwanda Development Board t ..

1 minute ago

Sr officers of KP attends workshop on gender respo ..

2 minutes ago

CAS Bans Russian Government Officials From Attendi ..

3 minutes ago

Traffic Police, RTA inspect vehicles plying on dif ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan govt releases Rs5 bln for development ..

3 minutes ago

Police held fraudster, recovered jewelry, cash

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.