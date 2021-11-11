Minorities enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail said that our religion had given complete freedom to the minority communities and they were enjoying equal rights, including religious and cultural freedom in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the Diwali Festival 2021 organized by Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony and National Commission of Pakistan here at National Sailing Center on Wednesday.

"Minority communities are safe here and usually minorities feel safe and secure in those countries which are civilized" he claimed. Unfortunately, minorities are being persecuted on the basis of religions in our neighboring country –India, he told.

We are taking all efforts to resolve all problems of minorities, Imran Ismail said, adding that the PTI-led government has already taken various initiatives to support the minorities in the country.

The government has constructed Kartar Corridor and opened it for all Sikh community living in India and other parts of world, he mentioned. In the same way, Hanglaj temple in Balochistan and Sadh Belo temple in Sindh province would be opened for all Hindus living across the world. We are working on this proposal and in this regards, talks would be held with the government of Balochistan, he informed.

Appreciating the minority business community, Governor Sindh added that the community was playing the vital role by contributing to the national economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs, Mahmood Moulvi said that the Diwali was the festival of happiness and we should share the happiness with others.

We are equal and citizen of Pakistan and therefore there is no minority here, he reiterated, adding that we should work together to make the country prosperous, he articulated.

On the occasion, Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar said that we have to work for deprived people because it is mission of our government to help and support them.

All efforts are being taken to uplift them economically and socially, he told. On occasion of Diwali, we are making commitment to go to doors of such vulnerable groups to extend all kinds of support to them.

Chairman National Commission of Pakistan (NCP), Chela Ram Kelwani said that we are celebrating the festival of lights in the city of lights – Karachi.

PTI-led government had established the commission for the minorities in the country. It is playing its due role in addressing the issues being faced by the community in the country, the chairman added.

Besides, the National Commission of Pakistan (NCP) is working on the legislation and lawmakers and other stakeholders have been taken in the confidence in this regards, he told. The draft has been sent to the ministry and soon, it would be passed with majority, he hoped.

Praising the efforts taken by MD Pakistan-ul-Mal for uplift of vulnerable groups in the country, he mentioned that more than 100 cheques had been distributed among the widows.